BRIEF-Teva qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.06

* Teva reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly gaap eps $0.57
* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $5.6 billion
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly non-gaap eps
$1.06
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - generic medicines
revenues in q1 of 2017 were $3.1 billion, an increase of 24%
compared to q1 of 2016
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - reaffirming full-year
outlook
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - global revenues of
copaxone were $970 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 4%
compared to q1 of 2016
* Teva pharmaceutical - have several challenges including
u.s generics market dynamics and greater "instability" in
venezuela market
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- specialty medicines
revenues in q1 of 2017 were $2.0 billion, down 6% compared to q1
of 2016
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- now expect to realize
cumulative net synergies and cost reduction of approximately
$1.5 billion by end of 2017
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- michael mcclellan will
serve as interim cfo, effective july 1, 2017
* Teva pharmaceutical-pursuing sale of certain non-core
assets, including global women's health business, oncology, pain
business in europe, to pay down debt
