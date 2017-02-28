版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Teva says FDA granted priority review for SD-809 for treatment of tardive dyskinesia

Feb 28 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - FDA has assigned a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2017.

* Teva announces priority review granted by FDA for SD-809 for treatment of tardive dyskinesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
