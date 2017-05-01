BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Q1 earnings per share $0.48

May 1 Texas Roadhouse Inc:

* Texas Roadhouse Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.1% at company restaurants and 3.8% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Qtrly total revenue $567.7 million versus $515.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $560.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S