公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt

April 18 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd

* Textainer announces early repayment of debt

* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions

* Textainer Group Holdings - unit will be prepaying at par plus accrued interest notes with total principal balance of more than $424 million on april 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
