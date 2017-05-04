版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 4 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd:

* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $116.7 million versus. $128.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐