BRIEF-Textron announces Lisa Atherton as CEO of Textron Systems

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Textron Inc:
* Textron announces Lisa Atherton as president & CEO of Textron Systems
* Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord
* Lisa Atherton most recently served as executive vice president of military business at Bell Helicopter
* Ellen Lord will be nominated by president Donald J. Trump as under secretary of defense
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows