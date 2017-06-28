版本:
BRIEF-Textron announces Lisa Atherton as CEO of Textron Systems

June 28 Textron Inc:

* Textron announces Lisa Atherton as president & CEO of Textron Systems

* Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord

* Lisa Atherton most recently served as executive vice president of military business at Bell Helicopter

* Ellen Lord will be nominated by president Donald J. Trump as under secretary of defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
