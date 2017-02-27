版本:
2017年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Textron files for potential notes offering due 2027 - SEC filing

Feb 27 Textron Inc

* Files for potential notes offering due 2027; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2m2t9gX Further company coverage:
