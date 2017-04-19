BRIEF-Textron says most demand for business jets is still U.S. centric - Conf Call

April 19 Textron Inc
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in
aviation business
* Says experienced a sequential increase in price across all
Citation and King Air models
* Says its second production Scorpion aircraft had a
successful first flight earlier this week, and will enter the
flight test program
* Says King Air sales were weaker-than-expected in Q1;
economic uncertainty and strength of the dollar hurt King Air
sales in international markets
* Says most demand in its aviation business is still U.S.
centric
* Says, though economic sentiment appears positive in the
U.S., folks are waiting to see what's going to happen on the tax
reform side
* Says continuing conversation with international customers
regarding Scorpion
* Says pricing in the used business jet market has been
stable
* Says some international customers deferred purchase of
King Airs in Q1, partly due to strength of the dollar; continues
to expect to hit 2017 unit sales target for King Airs
