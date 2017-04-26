BRIEF-Textron says restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 to impact about 2,000 positions

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Textron Inc:
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing
* In connection with acquisition of Arctic Cat, initiated a restructuring plan in first quarter of 2017
* As a result of Q1 restructuring plan, recorded $19 million of severance costs in Q1 2017, expect to incur additional $8 million restructuring costs
* Estimate that company will incur total special charges of approximately $30 million related to Arctic Cat deal
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast