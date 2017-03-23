版本:
BRIEF-TFI International and Canadian National Railway report renewed collaboration

March 23 Canadian National Railway Co:

* TFI International - co, Canadian National Railway announced a renewed collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
