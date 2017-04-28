BRIEF-TFS Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.08

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 TFS Financial Corp:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly net interest income was $70.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 versus $67.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director