2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-TFS Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.08

April 28 TFS Financial Corp:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly net interest income was $70.3 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 versus $67.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
