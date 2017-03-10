版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Inc Q4 loss per share $0.48

March 10 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable were $45.0 million as of December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, as of Dec 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund planned operations for approximately next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐