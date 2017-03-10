BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Inc Q4 loss per share $0.48

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable were $45.0 million as of December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, as of Dec 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund planned operations for approximately next 24 months
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing