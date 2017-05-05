BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Inc's qtrly loss per share $0.52

May 5 TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics Inc provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly license revenue $38.1 million versus $38.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52

* TG Therapeutics - cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable will be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018

* TG Therapeutics -cash,cash equivalents,investment securities, interest receivable $109.5 million as of March 31 to be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018