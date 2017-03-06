BRIEF-TG Therapeutics' leukemia drug clears hurdle in late-stage study

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics announces positive topline data from phase 3 genuine study of TG-1101 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
* TG Therapeutics - study met its primary endpoint, with tg-1101 (ublituximab) plus ibrutinib increasing overall response rate (ORR) by >70% over ibrutinib alone
* TG Therapeutics - combination was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with phase 2 study of ublituximab plus ibrutinib
* TG Therapeutics Inc- full analysis of phase 3 genuine data along with detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting in first half of 2017
* TG Therapeutics - and company plans to meet with FDA as soon as possible thereafter to discuss filing of data for accelerated approval
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.