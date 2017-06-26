版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics recaps data from triple combination therapy trials

June 26 TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics recaps data from triple combination therapy trials at the 22nd european hematology association annual congress

* Says triple combination appeared to be well tolerated in all patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐