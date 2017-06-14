BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 plus Ibrutinib

June 14 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces follow-up data for
combination of TGR-1202 (umbralisib) plus ibrutinib in patients
with relapsed or refractory cll and mcl at the 14th
international conference on malignant lymphoma
* 94% of CLL patients achieved a CR, PR OR PR-L, including 1
patient with a cr, and 3 additional patients with radiographic
CR'S
* 79% orr in patients with mcl, including 1 patient with a
cr and 1 additional patient with a radiographic CR
* "we continue to be impressed with safety, tolerability and
activity of combination of TGR-1202 and ibrutinib"
* combination of TGR-1202 plus ibrutinib appears well
tolerated with no grade 3/4 transaminitis,pneumonitis,
diarrhea,colitis observed
