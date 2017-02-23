BRIEF-TGS and Schlumberger announce joint program

Feb 23 TGS

* TGS-Nopec and Schlumberger today announced a new multi- and wide-azimuth (m-waz) multiclient reimaging program in highly prospective central U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* says final results are expected in early 2018, ahead of a period when substantial block turnover in area is anticipated.

* says reimaging program is supported by industry funding. Fast-Track data will be available in 2017 for lease round bid evaluation