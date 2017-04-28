BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
April 28 Thales SA:
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
* Transaction is for maximum enterprise value of $215 million, subject to achievement of significant sales growth targets
* Guavus revenues are expected to exceed $30 million for current fiscal year
* The impact of acquisition on Thales' 2017 EBIT should be non-material
* Transaction is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042