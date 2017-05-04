BRIEF-The buckle says April sales fell 3.9 percent to $62.6 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
May 4 Buckle Inc:
* The buckle Inc reports april 2017 net sales
* Quarterly sales fell 12.8 percent to $212.3 million
* April sales fell 3.9 percent to $62.6 million
* Buckle Inc - April comparable store net sales decreased 3.5 percent
* Buckle Inc - comparable store net sales year-to-date for 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 decreased 12.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)