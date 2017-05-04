版本:
BRIEF-The buckle says April sales fell 3.9 percent to $62.6 mln

May 4 Buckle Inc:

* The buckle Inc reports april 2017 net sales

* Quarterly sales fell 12.8 percent to $212.3 million

* April sales fell 3.9 percent to $62.6 million

* Buckle Inc - April comparable store net sales decreased 3.5 percent

* Buckle Inc - comparable store net sales year-to-date for 13-week period ended April 29, 2017 decreased 12.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
