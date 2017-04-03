版本:
BRIEF-The Carlyle Group says Alpinvest Partners has raised $6.5 bln for Alpinvest Secondaries Program VI

April 3 Carlyle Group LP:

* The Carlyle Group says Alpinvest Partners has raised $6.5 billion for Alpinvest Secondaries Program VI Source text (bit.ly/2otvDa4) Further company coverage:
