BRIEF-The Carlyle Group says Alpinvest Partners has raised $6.5 bln for Alpinvest Secondaries Program VI

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 Carlyle Group LP:
* The Carlyle Group says Alpinvest Partners has raised $6.5 billion for Alpinvest Secondaries Program VI Source text (bit.ly/2otvDa4) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.