BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse reports Q1 sales $287.7 million

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Chefs Warehouse Inc
* The Chefs' Warehouse reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $287.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $284.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.40
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion
* Q1 pro forma loss per share $0.05
* Chefs Warehouse Inc - Sees FY 2017 net sales between $1.27 billion and $1.29 billion; sees FY 2017 net income per diluted share between $0.35 and $0.40
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.