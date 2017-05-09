BRIEF-The Chefs' Warehouse reports Q1 sales $287.7 million

May 9 Chefs Warehouse Inc

* The Chefs' Warehouse reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $287.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $284.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 pro forma loss per share $0.05

* Chefs Warehouse Inc - Sees FY 2017 net sales between $1.27 billion and $1.29 billion; sees FY 2017 net income per diluted share between $0.35 and $0.40

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S