BRIEF-The Chemours Company awards Jacobs long-term field services contract

Feb 28 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* The Chemours Company awards Jacobs long-term field services contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group says Jacobs will provide small capital construction, ongoing maintenance and turnaround development for entire Chemours facility

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says received a five-year field services contract from Chemours Company FC LLC for its Washington works facility in West Virginia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
