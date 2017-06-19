版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia

June 19 Childrens Place Inc

* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia

* First retail stores are to open in Indonesia, with plan to open 25 locations in Indonesia

* Entered into a development agreement with Gill Capital covering Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐