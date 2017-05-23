BRIEF-The Container Store Group Q4 earnings per share $0.17

May 23 Container Store Group Inc

* The container store group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Sees fy 2017 sales $830 million to $850 million

* Q4 sales $221 million versus i/b/e/s view $214.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $814.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Container store group inc says announcing implementation of a four-part optimization plan to drive improved sales and profitability

* Container store -plan includes sales initiatives, certain full-time position eliminations at tcs, organizational realignment at elfa

* Container store -expects to incur pre-tax charges associated with optimization plan of about $9 to $11 million in fiscal 2017, or $0.12 to $0.14 on a per share basis

* Container store group inc says expected annualized pre-tax savings associated with optimization plan are approximately $20 million

* Container store group inc says may seek opportunities to refinance its debt in fiscal 2017

* Container store group inc says q4 comparable store sales were down 0.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: