BRIEF-The Cooper Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.93

March 2 Cooper Companies Inc
* The cooper companies announces first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.93
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 revenue $499.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $502.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cooper companies inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenue $2,090
million - $2,130 million
* Cooper companies inc sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap diluted
earnings per share $9.10 - $9.30
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.20, revenue view $2.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
