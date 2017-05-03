版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-The Eastern Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24

May 2 Eastern Co

* Reports first quarter sales increase of 9% and earnings of $0.24 per share versus $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales rose 9 percent to $36 million

