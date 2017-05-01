版本:
BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 1 First Of Long Island Corp:

* The First of Long Island Corporation announces 18.9pct increase in net income for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Net interest margin of 2.92pct for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
