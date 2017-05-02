BRIEF-The Geo Group reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Geo Group Inc:
* The Geo Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $581 million to $586 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.28 billion
* Q1 revenue $550.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.93 to $2.00
* Geo Group Inc qtrly normalized ffo of $0.51 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - updated split-adjusted FY17 guidance for gaap net income attributable to geo of $1.27-$1.34 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - updated split-adjusted FY17 guidance for adjusted net income of $1.34-$1.41 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - confirmed split-adjusted FY17 guidance for normalized ffo of $1.93-$2.00 per diluted share and affo of $2.47-$2.53 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $550.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Geo Group Inc - for Q2 2017, Geo expects normalized FFO in a range of $0.46 to $0.48 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc - for q2 2017, GEO expects AFFO in a range of $0.59 to $0.61 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.