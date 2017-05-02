BRIEF-The Geo Group reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

May 2 Geo Group Inc:

* The Geo Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $581 million to $586 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.28 billion

* Q1 revenue $550.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.93 to $2.00

* Geo Group Inc qtrly normalized ffo of $0.51 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc - updated split-adjusted FY17 guidance for gaap net income attributable to geo of $1.27-$1.34 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc - updated split-adjusted FY17 guidance for adjusted net income of $1.34-$1.41 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc - confirmed split-adjusted FY17 guidance for normalized ffo of $1.93-$2.00 per diluted share and affo of $2.47-$2.53 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $550.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Geo Group Inc - for Q2 2017, Geo expects normalized FFO in a range of $0.46 to $0.48 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc - for q2 2017, GEO expects AFFO in a range of $0.59 to $0.61 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S