公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants sees 2017 revenue $338 mln-$342 mln

May 3 Habit Restaurants Inc

* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0%

* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
