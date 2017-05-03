BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants sees 2017 revenue $338 mln-$342 mln

May 3 Habit Restaurants Inc
* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 revenue $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy company-operated
comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0%
* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy capital expenditures of
$44.0 million to $47.0 million
