BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc:
* Says plans to expand its specialty business, leveraging its existing capabilities in U.S. and internationally
* Says will manage its domestic specialty business as a separate division
* Company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division
* Says company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million