版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 01:57 BJT

BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes

Feb 23 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* Says plans to expand its specialty business, leveraging its existing capabilities in U.S. and internationally

* Says will manage its domestic specialty business as a separate division

* Company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division

* Says company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐