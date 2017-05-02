BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results

May 1 Keg Royalties Income Fund

* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Keg Royalties Income Fund - gross sales reported by 100 Keg Restaurants in royalty pool were $154 million for quarter, as compared with gross sales of $146,.7 million

