BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 1 Keg Royalties Income Fund
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Keg Royalties Income Fund - gross sales reported by 100 Keg Restaurants in royalty pool were $154 million for quarter, as compared with gross sales of $146,.7 million
* Keg Royalties Income Fund - qtrly Keg's same store sales increased by 5.3% in Canada and by 0.5% in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.