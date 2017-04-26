BRIEF-The Korea Fund Inc announces commencement of tender offer

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 The Korea Fund Inc:
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
* Tender offer to purchase for cash up to 10% of Fund's issued and outstanding common stock
* Regarding tender offer, co temporarily suspended share repurchase program as of April 18, until 10 business days after tender offer expiration
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast