公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-The Korea Fund Inc announces commencement of tender offer

April 26 The Korea Fund Inc:

* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer

* Tender offer to purchase for cash up to 10% of Fund's issued and outstanding common stock

* Regarding tender offer, co temporarily suspended share repurchase program as of April 18, until 10 business days after tender offer expiration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
