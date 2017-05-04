版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-The madison square garden company reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

May 4 Madison Square Garden Co

* The madison square garden company reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $386 million versus i/b/e/s view $364.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
