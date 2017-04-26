BRIEF-The Medicines Company Q1 loss per share $1.44

April 26 Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $24.2 million versus $50.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Medicines Co - at March 31, 2017, company had $436.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $541.8 million at end of 2016

