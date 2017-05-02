BRIEF-The Mosaic Co reports Q1 sales $1.6 bln vs $1.7 bln

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Mosaic Co:
* The Mosaic Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus $1.7 billion
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q2 of 2017, versus 2.4 million tonnes last year
* Sees FY phosphates sales volumes in range of 9.5 to 10.25 million tonnes
* Mosaic's realized DAP price, FOB plant, is estimated to range from $320 to $340 per tonne for Q2 of 2017
* Sees FY potash sales volumes in range of 8.0 to 8.75 million tonnes
* Total sales volumes for potash segment expected to range from 2.0 to 2.3 million tonnes for Q2 of 2017, versus 2.0 million tonnes last year
* "Near-term market outlook for potash remains constructive, and we expect gradual improvement in our business results"
* Qtrly results do not yet reflect improving potash and phosphate market conditions anticipate to benefit from for remainder of year
* Mosaic's realized MOP price, FOB plant, is estimated to range from $170 to $185 per tonne for Q2 2017
* Net sales in phosphates segment were $839 million for q1, down from $909 million last year
* Mosaic co says "we are seeing positive developments in phosphates industry following a challenging 2016"
* Q1 average diammonium phosphate selling price, FOB plant, was $327 per tonne, compared to $355 per tonne a year ago
* Qtrly phosphates segment total sales volumes were 2.3 million tonnes, up from 2.2 million tonnes last year
* "looking forward, we expect to see higher realized potash and phosphate prices in Q2"
* Net sales in potash segment totaled $414 million for q1, up from $394 million last year
* Constructive outlook hasn't changed and expect to see stronger earnings in remainder of 2017
* "Performance in Q1 was not up to our expectations and was negatively impacted by unusual factors"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Esterhazy skip failure, an ammonia plant outage, excessive rainfall at Miski Mayo, rail & logistical issues at Canpotex impacted Q1 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share included a negative $0.04 impact from notable items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.