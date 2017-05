March 10 New Home Company Inc

* Announces pricing of offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022

* Says priced a private offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022

* 2022 notes will be issued at an offering price of 98.961 pct of their face amount, which represents a yield to maturity of 7.500 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: