公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-The New Home Company announces proposed private tack-on offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022

May 1 New Home Company Inc

* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private tack-on offering of 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022

* New Home Company Inc - intends to privately offer $50 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.250 pct senior notes due 2022 in a tack-on offering. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
