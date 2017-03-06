版本:
BRIEF-The New Home Company announces proposed private offering of senior notes

March 6 New Home Company Inc:

* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private offering of senior notes due 2022

* New Home Company Inc- to privately offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022

* New Home Company Inc- to use net proceeds from this offering to repay all borrowings outstanding under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
