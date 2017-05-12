版本:
BRIEF-The Second Cup reports Q1 EPS $0.04

May 12 Second Cup Ltd

* Reports third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA

* Net loss of $475,000 or $0.04 per share for quarter

* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta

* Qtrly total revenue c$6 million versus c$7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
