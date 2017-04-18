BRIEF-The Tile Shop Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.16

April 18 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* The tile shop reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $92.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Gross margin for q1 of 2017 was 70.3% compared with 70.5%
for q1 of 2016.
* Sees fy 2017 net sales $350 million - $370 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 - $0.57
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share (gaap) $0.49 - $0.56
* Qtrly comparable store sales growth 4.9%
* Sees 2017 capex of $30 million-$35 million
* Sees 2017 special charges of about $0.5 million
