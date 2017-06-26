版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-The Topps Co promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital

June 26 Topps Company Inc:

* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
