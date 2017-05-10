版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-The Trade Desk enters into $200 million amended senior secured credit facility

May 10 Trade Desk Inc:

* The Trade Desk enters into $200 million amended senior secured credit facility

* Trade Desk Inc - entered into a $200 million, 5-year senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
