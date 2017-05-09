BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co reports qtrly revenue $13,336 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Walt Disney Co
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly cable networks operating income decreased 3% to $1.8 billion
* Walt Disney Co qtrly revenue $13,336 million versus $12,969 million
* Walt Disney Co- Media networks revenues for quarter increased 3% to $5.9 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50
* Walt Disney Co- Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 9% to $4.3 billion
* Walt Disney Co- Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $2.0 billion
* Walt Disney - Decrease in cable networks qtrly operating income due to decrease at espn, partially offset by increases at disney channels, freeform
* Q2 revenue view $13.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney - Decrease at ESPN qtrly operating income due to higher programming costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth
* Walt Disney- Qtrly parks and resorts segment results adversely impacted by timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia