BRIEF-The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare

April 25 International Business Machines Corp

* The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare; Weather unveils enhanced allergy tracker with personalized experience to help consumers better manage seasonal symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
