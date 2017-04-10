BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements

April 10 The9 Ltd:

* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share

* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet with IE Limited, and Ark Pacific Capital Management

* The9 Ltd- expects that the transaction with Smartposting will create synergies between The9's business and Smartposting's business