公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Theraclion announces FDA authorization to start US trial for immunotherapy and echotherapy combination on breast cancer

June 26 THERACLION SA:

* THERACLION ANNOUNCES FDA AUTHORIZATION TO START U.S. TRIAL FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY AND ECHOTHERAPY COMBINATION ON BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
