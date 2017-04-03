版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD presents positive phase 3 data in two presentations for TX-001HR at ENDO 2017

April 3 TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD presents positive phase 3 data in two presentations for TX-001HR at ENDO 2017

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - Results of replenish trial show positive safety and efficacy of TX-001HR

* TherapeuticsMD - Trial achieved statistically significant, clinically meaningful reduction in both frequency and severity of hot flashes compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐