2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Therapix Biosciences names Josh Blacher CFO

May 3 Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* Therapix Biosciences announces the appointment of Josh Blacher as chief financial officer

* Prior to joining Therapix, Blacher served as Chief Financial Officer at Galmed Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
