BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum

April 5 Therapix Biosciences Ltd

* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology

* Therapix Biosciences - under terms of deal, Yissum to give co exclusive, sub-licensable, royalty-bearing license for nasal delivery of cannabinoids technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
