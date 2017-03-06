BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union and 4 additional territories

BRIEF-LendingTree announces pricing of $265 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
March 6 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies inc - agreement also includes upfront payment of US$3m payable through issuance of 906,077 common shares of Theratechnologies
* Theratechnologies acquires commercial rights to Ibalizumab in the european union and four additional territories
* Theratechnologies-Existing agreement between both companies has been amended to include additional territories and related new obligations
* Theratechnologies inc -reached agreement with Taimed Biologics,for acquisition of commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland
* Says under terms of agreement, Theratechnologies will assume regulatory responsibilities and associated costs
* Theratechnologies inc - both parties have agreed to a transfer price of 52% for annual European sales up to us$50m
* Says transfer price will increase to 57% on annual sales above us$50m threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting