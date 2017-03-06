版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 16:47 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union and 4 additional territories

March 6 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies inc - agreement also includes upfront payment of US$3m payable through issuance of 906,077 common shares of Theratechnologies

* Theratechnologies acquires commercial rights to Ibalizumab in the european union and four additional territories

* Theratechnologies-Existing agreement between both companies has been amended to include additional territories and related new obligations

* Theratechnologies inc -reached agreement with Taimed Biologics,for acquisition of commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland

* Says under terms of agreement, Theratechnologies will assume regulatory responsibilities and associated costs

* Theratechnologies inc - both parties have agreed to a transfer price of 52% for annual European sales up to us$50m

* Says transfer price will increase to 57% on annual sales above us$50m threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐